Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 137,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,247 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 188,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.