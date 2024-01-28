XML Financial LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after buying an additional 67,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,760 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.03 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

