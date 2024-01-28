XML Financial LLC Acquires 88 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average is $142.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

