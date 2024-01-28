XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $240.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average is $222.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

