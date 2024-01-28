Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

