Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $64.59 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,529 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $64,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,635,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

