Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 374,416 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 151.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,416 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Electric were worth $68,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. XML Financial LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in General Electric by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 211,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.47 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

