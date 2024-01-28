The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of The Cigna Group worth $72,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

