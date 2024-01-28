Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 154,034 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,243 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,034 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Electronic Arts worth $82,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,169. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.13. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

