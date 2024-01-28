Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.4% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,555,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,438. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

