JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.45. 3,032,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

