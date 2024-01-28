Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 233.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 278,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 483,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,881 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,077,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 143,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,557. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

