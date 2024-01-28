Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Buys 1,878 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 95.5% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda owned about 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $107,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded up $57.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,795.80. The stock had a trading volume of 382,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,607.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,395.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,799.27. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

