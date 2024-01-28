Hobart Private Capital LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.7% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $504.48. 578,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,790. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

