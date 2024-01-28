Pax Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $356.96 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $356.96 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 356,851,106 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

