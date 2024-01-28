Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 111,312 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,312 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

