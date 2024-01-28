Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 121,697 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,976,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2,038,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 264,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 264,971 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,529,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 144,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 194,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of JPIE opened at $45.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.