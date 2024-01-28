JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 3.24% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JGRO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1,237.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 598,830 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after buying an additional 332,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 353,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 96,785 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 305,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $64.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

