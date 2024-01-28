Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 1.04% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,848,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 122,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,634,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 273,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 174,014 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS JEMA opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $956.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

