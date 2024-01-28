Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 10,618 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

