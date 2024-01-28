Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,554,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN opened at $201.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

