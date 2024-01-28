Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 21,070 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

