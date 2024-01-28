Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,476 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $245.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.05 and a 200 day moving average of $222.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $247.55.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

