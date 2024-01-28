Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,631 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

