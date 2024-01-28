Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.