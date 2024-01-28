Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 468 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GIS opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.