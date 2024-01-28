Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.96.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

