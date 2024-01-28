LGT Group Foundation Sells 840 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

