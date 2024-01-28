Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

