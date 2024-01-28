Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 34,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $383.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.61 and a 12-month high of $433.19.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.