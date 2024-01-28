Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $383.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.61 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

