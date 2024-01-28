Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,342,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,580,000 after purchasing an additional 979,494 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 827,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.40.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

