Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Grows By 174.3%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HIX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 755,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

