Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V stock remained flat at $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 390,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue target business opportunities in North America and the Asia Pacific region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.