Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

ETG traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.42. 368,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

