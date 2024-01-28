Short Interest in Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Increases By 164.3%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Goodness Growth Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 305,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,815. Goodness Growth has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
About Goodness Growth
