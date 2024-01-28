Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the December 31st total of 56,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of GWAV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 201,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 91.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GWAV Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Greenwave Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

