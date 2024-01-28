Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HYI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.99. 49,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,196. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

