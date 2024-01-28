Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Increases By 151.7%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Up 2.0 %
BVVBY traded up C$1.07 on Friday, hitting C$54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,973. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of C$44.55 and a 12 month high of C$59.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.60.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
