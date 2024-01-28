DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,192. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.31.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

