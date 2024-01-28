Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $311.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $248.96 and a 52 week high of $317.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

