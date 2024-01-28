Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $290.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.64. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.62 and a 12 month high of $301.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

