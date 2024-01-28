Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.61.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $430.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.59. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $443.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

