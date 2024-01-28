Rpo LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Rpo LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the quarter. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund comprises about 1.3% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1046 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

