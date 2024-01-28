Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 968 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $542,703,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.