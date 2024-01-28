Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $438,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,196.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $617.35 and a 52-week high of $1,307.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $978.80.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

