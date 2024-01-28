BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Fund comprises 2.3% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.47% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.01%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

