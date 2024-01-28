3,883 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,804,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $60.51 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

