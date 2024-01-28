Rpo LLC Invests $4.18 Million in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Rpo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 322,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund makes up 4.7% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $6,994,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,093 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

