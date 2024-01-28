Hudock Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

